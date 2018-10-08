Sneak peek: Light Horse’s new upscale dining bar in Alexandria

The Light Horse owner John Jarecki remembers the exact moment he realized that something with his beloved Old Town Alexandria dive bar needed to change. Jarecki watched as two women walked up the stairs to…

The Light Horse owner John Jarecki remembers the exact moment he realized that something with his beloved Old Town Alexandria dive bar needed to change.

Jarecki watched as two women walked up the stairs to the bar and surveyed the boisterous scene. Taking it all in, one turned to the other and asked, “Do you want to go somewhere …”

“Classier?” the other woman supplied.

It was a “gut punch,” said Jarecki. He had been trying to figure out what to do with Light Horse’s first-floor dining room anyway, so he decided to give it a complete makeover. That way, upstairs could keep the neighborhood dive vibe that regulars love, but downstairs would appeal to a wider range of diners.

After 10 years in business, the owner had also seen the writing on the wall. Three other restaurants on his block have closed in the past three years, and Jarecki wanted to make sure Light Horse stayed competitive.

The new dining room opens Oct. 15 and customers will barely recognize it. Whereas…