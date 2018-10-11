Sneak peek inside the Air Force One Experience at National Harbor

Walking toward the Air Force One Experience, passengers are greeted by a small red carpet and, to the side, a black SUV donning the presidential seal, the kind of vehicle that would transfer the commander-in-chief…

Of course, this is just an imitation, but it’s meant to feel like the real thing.

Upon entering the a full-size replica of the presidential aircraft, guests will find the presidential quarters to the right and to the left, the office where the president handles day-to-day business while traveling.

Go inside the Air Force One Experience, in the gallery

The Air Force One Experience, parked on the water at National Harbor, opens to the public in a matter of weeks — an exact date was not yet available — and will remain in place through the holiday season.

The plane arrived via barge from Rhode Island last week.

The massive venue, an initiative of The Children’s Democracy Project, will host 90-minute audio tours,…