Sneak peek: Hamilton Hotel’s revamp, new restaurant

Next up on Washington the hotel revamp docket — we wrote about the Rosewood renovation on Wednesday — is the Hamilton Hotel, formerly the Hamilton Crowne Plaza at 1001 14th St. NW.

The Hamilton dropped its flag in September 2017 after the property changed hands, and new owner EOS Hospitality is now planning a refresh of the 320-room hotel.

The project will include a redesign of the lobby, including new furniture and black-and-white polished marble floors. A new lounge bar that will be part gathering place and part library, will be tucked away and will be revealed daily with a more open entrance when happy hour begins. Atlanta hospitality design firm designONE studio will lead the project.

In the restaurant, which currently holds the uninspired “14K” moniker, the hotel will install a new Italian concept with a new name and chef still to be announced. Among the restaurant’s offerings will be Neapolitan pizza baked fresh behind a pizza bar with a wood-burning oven. The…