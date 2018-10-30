Skanska lands association tenant for 99M

The Retail Industry Leaders Association has agreed to lease nearly 13,000 square feet at Skanska’s 99M, a new Class A building near Nationals Park that now counts three office tenants, two restaurants and a café.…

Located at 99 M St. SE, the Skanska building rises to 11 stories and includes 220,000 square feet of office and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and restaurant space. The RILA, currently headquartered in Arlington, joins Pyxera Global Inc. and the Credit Union National Association as office tenants.

“As an advocate for the nation’s largest and most innovative retail companies, we wanted a location that would give us much easier access to Capitol Hill and the ability to host our members in a vibrant, amenity rich neighborhood,” Sandy Kennedy, RILA president, said in a release.

Lincoln Property Co. represented Skanska in the RILA deal and CBRE represented the association, which will occupy the seventh floor of the building.

Metropolitan Hospitality Group will…