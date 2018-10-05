Shooshan taps partner for part of Red Top redevelopment in Clarendon

The Shooshan Co. has teamed up with Trammell Crow Residential on the first phase of its planned Red Top Cab site redevelopment in Clarendon, with groundbreaking slated for early next year. The partners closed Sept.…

The partners closed Sept. 29 on their acquisition from The Red Top Cab Co. founder Neal Nichols of several parcels along Irving and Hudson streets for a listed consideration amount of nearly $28.2 million, according to Arlington County’s Recorder of Deeds. Shooshan will continue to serve as the two-phased project’s lead developer, while Dallas-based TCR will oversee its first two buildings, with 333 apartment units and nearly 3,500 square feet of retail, at 1200 N. Hudson St.

Red Top moved its maintenance operations to Falls Church earlier this year but will maintain operations for now on what will be the development’s second phase along Washington Boulevard. Shooshan CEO Kelly Shooshan said she is confident the pairing of Shooshan, with its local knowledge and experience, and TCR, with its national…