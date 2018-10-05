202
Home » Latest News » Shooshan taps partner for…

Shooshan taps partner for part of Red Top redevelopment in Clarendon

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 5, 2018 11:28 am 10/05/2018 11:28am
Share

The Shooshan Co. has teamed up with Trammell Crow Residential on the first phase of its planned Red Top Cab site redevelopment in Clarendon, with groundbreaking slated for early next year.

The partners closed Sept. 29 on their acquisition from The Red Top Cab Co. founder Neal Nichols of several parcels along Irving and Hudson streets for a listed consideration amount of nearly $28.2 million, according to Arlington County’s Recorder of Deeds. Shooshan will continue to serve as the two-phased project’s lead developer, while Dallas-based TCR will oversee its first two buildings, with 333 apartment units and nearly 3,500 square feet of retail, at 1200 N. Hudson St.

Red Top moved its maintenance operations to Falls Church earlier this year but will maintain operations for now on what will be the development’s second phase along Washington Boulevard. Shooshan CEO Kelly Shooshan said she is confident the pairing of Shooshan, with its local knowledge and experience, and TCR, with its national…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500