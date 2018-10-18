202
‘Shark Tank’ effect continues for these local companies, thanks to Amazon

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 18, 2018 2:58 pm 10/18/2018 02:58pm
Amazon.com Inc. has launched a new page highlighting successful startups from ABC’s “Shark Tank” — and a handful of D.C.-area companies expect to reap the benefits.

The “Amazon Launchpad Shark Tank Collection” has unveiled a platform featuring products from 70 businesses that secured funding from the show’s investors, part of the Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s program to help startups sell to its colossal customer base.

And four of them call Greater Washington home:

SmartGurlz: Founded by Sharmi Albrechtsen, the company’s line of dolls riding robotic scooters teaches girls coding skills through an app. The company, which on the show secured $200,000 from Daymond John in return for a quarter of the business, followed that with a $2 million raise earlier this year.
GloveStix: The patented product, a solution to the odor-causing bacteria that live in sports gear, is the brainchild of Ashburn “mom-preneur” Krista Woods. She’s already gotten air time on QVC, “Today…

