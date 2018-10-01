See which D.C.-area high schools graduated the most students to top Ivy League schools

For a community teeming with Type A personalities, what would be magic to our parental ears? That our children rip open college acceptance letters to the country’s top universities, of course. We’re a business community…

For a community teeming with Type A personalities, what would be magic to our parental ears? That our children rip open college acceptance letters to the country’s top universities, of course.

We’re a business community full of overachievers, so it’s no secret we expect no less from our matriculating children. In that spirit, we decided to look at which local high schools had the most alums graduate from, literally, the top-three-ranked universities, per U.S. News & World Report’s latest list: No. 1 Princeton University, No. 2 Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which tied for third place.

These high school rankings are courtesy PolarisList, a website that gathered more than 9,600 records of private and public high schools nationally where at least one alum graduated from one of those elite Ivy League establishments between 2015 and 2017. PolarisList chose those three universities because of “a combination of their selectivity and their accessibility…