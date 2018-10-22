202
SEC’s downtown D.C. landlord protests new search terms

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 22, 2018 12:03 pm 10/22/2018 12:03pm
Property Group Partners has filed a protest over search terms that could cause it to lose the Securities and Exchange Commission as its anchor tenant near Union Station in Northeast D.C., a potentially significant loss of nearly 1.3 million square feet.

An affiliate of PGP filed its bid protest Oct. 12 with the U.S. Government Accountability Office, roughly six months after a House committee approved a prospectus authorizing the search for alternatives to the SEC’s current home at Station Place. The commission leases space at 100 F St. NE, 600 F Second St. NE and 700 Second St. NE, with leases extending as far into the future as February 2021.

Representatives for PGP and the GAO could not be immediately reached for comment. The GAO is due to render a decision in the case by Jan. 22.

The General Services Administration launched its current search in April, per FedBizOpps.gov. The government’s real estate arm was intervening on the SEC’s behalf after the commission relinquished its own…

