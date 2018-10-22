SEC’s downtown D.C. landlord protests new search terms

Property Group Partners has filed a protest over search terms that could cause it to lose the Securities and Exchange Commission as its anchor tenant near Union Station in Northeast D.C., a potentially significant loss…

Property Group Partners has filed a protest over search terms that could cause it to lose the Securities and Exchange Commission as its anchor tenant near Union Station in Northeast D.C., a potentially significant loss of nearly 1.3 million square feet.

An affiliate of PGP filed its bid protest Oct. 12 with the U.S. Government Accountability Office, roughly six months after a House committee approved a prospectus authorizing the search for alternatives to the SEC’s current home at Station Place. The commission leases space at 100 F St. NE, 600 F Second St. NE and 700 Second St. NE, with leases extending as far into the future as February 2021.

Representatives for PGP and the GAO could not be immediately reached for comment. The GAO is due to render a decision in the case by Jan. 22.

The General Services Administration launched its current search in April, per FedBizOpps.gov. The government’s real estate arm was intervening on the SEC’s behalf after the commission relinquished its own…