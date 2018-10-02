202
Second round of GSA contracts awarded for IT modernization push

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 2, 2018 1:18 pm 10/02/2018 01:18pm
A dozen companies have been selected to set up “centers of excellence” to guide IT modernization initiatives throughout the federal government as part of a second wave of contract awards.

The General Services Administration has tapped the companies to provide consulting and IT engineering services to improve the way agencies design services and interact with customers and they’ll again work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as its proving ground of sorts. The idea for the centers is to establish best practices for IT modernization and then push them out to other agencies. 

The GSA awards cover six areas ranging from customer experience to analytics. Single winners were selected for five of the subject areas, with the sixth structured as a multiple-award blanket purchase agreement.

The contract areas and award recipients are:

OneUSDA contact center — Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington
Voice of the customer tool — NIC Federal LLC, Arlington
Data analytics capacity…

