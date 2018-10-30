Samsung shows off some of its most advanced tech at new Capitol Hill government solutions facility

Samsung wants you to know it has a presence in D.C. And by you we mean government employees with purchase power. Samsung Electronics America Inc. debuted its new government solutions facility Tuesday at 700 Pennsylvania…

Samsung Electronics America Inc. debuted its new government solutions facility Tuesday at 700 Pennsylvania Ave. SE where its suite of tech devices is on display. The company’s government solutions arm has been operational for six years, but the new facility will serve as a collaborative space for the government and Samsung’s employees.

“For a lot of our customers, they had no real idea that Samsung even had an office in D.C.,” said Christopher Balcik, vice president of federal government business. “We’re here actually to help the U.S. government solve their hardest, most complex business and missions problems, and this is the space we’re going to do it in.”

The 28,512-square-foot facility in the former Hine School redevelopment by Eastern Market will house the solutions center and Samsung’s U.S. Public Affairs team — about 120 employees total by year end.

