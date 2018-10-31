Rushern Baker tears into University of Maryland system, says Wallace Loh ‘punished for doing the right thing.’

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh started his tenure on Nov. 1, 2010, a month before Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker assumed his office. Now they’ll exit within six months of each other, and…

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh started his tenure on Nov. 1, 2010, a month before Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker assumed his office. Now they’ll exit within six months of each other, and Baker, for one is not pleased.

That the University of Maryland System’s Board of Regents on Tuesday chose to retain head football coach DJ Durkin and Athletic Director Damon Evans, but allow Loh to retire was “very disappointing,” Baker said in a statement.

“It is a shame that they appear to have put the short-term interest of building the university’s football program ahead of continuing the progress of Maryland’s flagship university,” said Baker, whose county is home to the College Park campus.

Loh will retire in June in the wake of the death of football player Jordan McNair and an ensuing investigation that found a culture lacking in accountability and oversight in the university’s football program. A previous look at that system, by ESPN, declared…