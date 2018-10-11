Rubenstein inks coworking provider Industrious for Carlyle Tower

Coworking is coming to Carlyle Tower. Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners LP announced Wednesday it has inked a deal with coworking space provider Industrious to open in the renovated 335,000-square-foot office building at 2461 Eisenhower Ave. in…

Coworking is coming to Carlyle Tower.

Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners LP announced Wednesday it has inked a deal with coworking space provider Industrious to open in the renovated 335,000-square-foot office building at 2461 Eisenhower Ave. in Alexandria. Industrious will take about 25,000 square feet in the mixed-use property, which includes 22,500 square feet of retail and a planned 7,500-square-foot retail pad.

The space is expected to open in January.

The release indicates that Brooklyn-based Industrious, through the deal, will bring its coworking spaces to multiple Rubenstein buildings, and Carlyle Tower, steps from Eisenhower Avenue Metro station, is the first.

“After an extensive vetting process, we chose to partner with Industrious based on their proven track record, the value they place on delivering superior quality, amenities and care to their customers, and the synergies that will be created with the environment Rubenstein is creating at Carlyle Tower,” Steve…