Rosewood hotel in Georgetown to close for renovation, add Wolfgang Puck restaurant

Georgetown’s Rosewood hotel will close Oct. 17 for renovation and the addition of a new restaurant from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

The 83-room property aims to reopen in the spring with six new townhouse-style rooms and Puck’s restaurant, a high-end steakhouse that will be called Cut by Wolfgang Puck.

It’s the latest in a series of reinventions for the hotel, which opened in 2013 as part of the boutique Capella brand. The Capella originally opened with a different chef and a Scandinavian-influenced menu, but within a year of opening, the owner brought on former White House chef Frank Ruta to run the main restaurant, Grill Room. Ruta subsequently left.

The hotel switched to the boutique Rosewood flag when it was sold in 2016. The new ownership, CTF Georgetown Hotel LLC, decided to open up the rooftop lounge to the public for the first time.

Now, the owner has bigger plans.

Puck’s new restaurant will replace Grill Room and be led by Executive Chef Andrew Skala. Skala…