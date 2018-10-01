202
Rockville to host indoor soccer fields in converted warehouse

October 1, 2018
The growing landscape of indoor sports complexes is shifting to Rockville, where Sofive Soccer Centers plans to transform a 55,000-square-foot warehouse into an eight-field indoor soccer facility.

Transwestern announced Monday that Sofive has signed a sublease for 1008 Westmore Ave. The center is expected to open this fall.

Guy Copperthite and Jim Darby of Transwestern represented the sublandlord, Barrons Enterprises Inc., in the transaction, while Jared ross of CBRE represented Brooklyn-based Sofive.

“We received a lot of interest in this property from sports groups,” Copperthite said in a release. “It’s a unique building because it is column-free with clear ceiling heights ranging from 22 feet to 40 feet, making it well suited for Sofive’s indoor soccer operation.”

Sofive has five locations open or scheduled to open soon — Rockville; Brooklyn, New York; Carlstadt, New Jersey; Columbia, Maryland; and Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.

