Ride, then imbibe. Large equestrian arena eyed for farm next to Fabbioli Cellars.

Horseback riding, then wine?

The owners of a new equestrian training and boarding facility in Leesburg, located next to Fabbioli Cellars, an award-winning family-owned vineyard, are seeking county approval to expand with a large indoor facility complete with arena and a dozen stalls.

If approved, the project at Broad Shadow Farms would add to an array of equestrian facilities in Loudoun that support breeding, health, grooming, training, competition and camps.

Terri and Dan Poland, owners of Broad Shadow Farms at 15679 Limestone School Road, have requested a pre-application conference with Loudoun officials for the expansion project, designed by Engel Architects. The Polands did not respond to requests for comment. A representative for the project, Karen Friedel, also did not respond.

According to a 2015 study by the Center for Economic and Policy Studies at the University of Virginia, the most recent data available, Loudoun’s horse industry has an annual economic impact of $180.4…