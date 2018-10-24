Retina Group of Washington acquires Maryland competitor

The Retina Group of Washington, the region’s largest retina specialist group, will expand its reach after acquiring local competitor Retina Associates. Terms were not disclosed. The deal is effective Jan. 1, 2019. Retina Associates has…

The Retina Group of Washington, the region’s largest retina specialist group, will expand its reach after acquiring local competitor Retina Associates.

Terms were not disclosed. The deal is effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Retina Associates has five Maryland offices in Rockville, Silver Spring, Bowie, Annapolis and Columbia. The Retina Group has 14 offices in the D.C. area, three of which — Rockville, Silver Spring and Bowie — double up on Retina Associates’ footprint.

Dr. Eric Weichel of the Retina Group said employees who work in those locations will be consolidated into three offices, one in each location.

He added that the group is currently in talks with landlords to potentially expand the offices to accommodate more employees. Retina Associates has a total of about 30 employees, while the Retina Group has roughly 200.

Weichel emphasized the quality and consistency of care will remain exactly the same for patients of both companies.

“We pride ourselves on being a local community…