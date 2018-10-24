202
Home » Latest News » Retina Group of Washington…

Retina Group of Washington acquires Maryland competitor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 24, 2018 11:43 am 10/24/2018 11:43am
Share

The Retina Group of Washington, the region’s largest retina specialist group, will expand its reach after acquiring local competitor Retina Associates.

Terms were not disclosed. The deal is effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Retina Associates has five Maryland offices in Rockville, Silver Spring, Bowie, Annapolis and Columbia. The Retina Group has 14 offices in the D.C. area, three of which — Rockville, Silver Spring and Bowie — double up on Retina Associates’ footprint.

Dr. Eric Weichel of the Retina Group said employees who work in those locations will be consolidated into three offices, one in each location.

He added that the group is currently in talks with landlords to potentially expand the offices to accommodate more employees. Retina Associates has a total of about 30 employees, while the Retina Group has roughly 200.

Weichel emphasized the quality and consistency of care will remain exactly the same for patients of both companies.

“We pride ourselves on being a local community…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500