The owner of the Washington Spirit is in talks to sell a majority stake in the women’s professional soccer team, according to The Washington Post.

Owner Bill Lynch, an executive with Woodbridge software firm ProChain Solutions who has helmed the franchise since its 2013 debut in the National Women’s Soccer League, told the Post that no deal has been finalized but he’s had “positive discussions” with local tech executive Steve Baldwin about acquiring a majority stake. Lynch plans to remain a part owner with a stake close to 50 percent, according to the report.

Baldwin is the chief exec of Reston data analytics firm Qbase. SRA International Inc. purchased part of Qbase’s government services division in 2015. Baldwin’s daughter, Carlyn, plays professional soccer in Portugal.

Baldwin plans to upgrade the Spirit’s facilities at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Germantown, according to the report. He’d also like the team to play more matches at D.C. United’s Audi Field in Southwest…