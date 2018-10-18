202
Report: D.C. United in talks with Amazon, others for jersey sponsorship

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 18, 2018 5:26 pm 10/18/2018 05:26pm
D.C. United, buoyed by its new Audi Field and the club’s resurgent play with superstar Wayne Rooney in the fold, is in talks with some of the world’s largest corporations to be the Major League Soccer franchise’s next jersey sponsor, according to The Athletic.

United officials have been in talks with United Airlines and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), according to the report. Other potential jersey sponsors reportedly in the running: Qatar Airways, financial advisory Edward Jones, utility company WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WGL) and consultancies Guidehouse LLP (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers’ U.S. public sector business) and Deloitte LLP.

ESPN+, the video streaming partner of MLS, is also in the mix, according to the report.

The presence of Amazon on the list is sure to raise some eyebrows, with the e-commerce giant looking long and hard at the Greater Washington region for its second headquarters. But Amazon already has a large presence here with its government relations team…

