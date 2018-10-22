Report: Belgium ready to buy billions worth of F-35s

Lockheed Martin Corp. will extend the reach of its F-35 stealth fighter jet throughout Europe with a deal to sell almost three dozen of the aircraft to Belgium. That’s according to Reuters, which reported Monday…

That’s according to Reuters, which reported Monday the country was poised to become the 12th nation to purchase the jets to replace its aging F-16s.

A Belgium defense ministry spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters, and Bethesda-based Lockheed declined to confirm a deal had been inked while also touting the “transformational capability” the F-35 would bring to that nation’s military.

The deal, if it comes to pass, is a blow to the Eurofighter Typhoon, which is manufactured by a consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo through a joint holding company. Switzerland, Finland and Germany are also in the market for military aircraft, Reuters reported.

The order for 34 jets is said to be worth $4.14 billion. Lockheed reports its third-quarter earnings Tuesday morning.

