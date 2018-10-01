Report: A Silver Line garage, now under construction, is sinking

The Silver Line’s second phase has faced a host of challenges and related delays. The latest, The Washington Post reports: The Innovation Center Metro station garage is sinking. All work on the Fairfax County-financed project…

The Silver Line’s second phase has faced a host of challenges and related delays. The latest, The Washington Post reports: The Innovation Center Metro station garage is sinking.

All work on the Fairfax County-financed project has been stopped, per the report, while an outside engineering firm tries to determine why four of the 135 caissons driven into the ground to support the 2,100-space garage had sunk by as much as four inches.

Manhattan Construction is the garage’s general contractor.

The Post reports that technical consultants are “very confident” the garage, roughly 65 percent complete, will not collapse. An electric monitoring system has been installed to detect movement, and grout has been injected into the caissons to stabilize them. It is unclear when work will restart on the $40 million-plus project.

The Innovation Center station, located on the south side of the Dulles Toll Road adjacent to one of the sites offered to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) for its second headquarters,…