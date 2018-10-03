Real estate icon Til Hazel: Metro is ‘a political failure’

One of the people most responsible for developing Fairfax County and Northern Virginia is not thrilled with the current state of Metro. “You’ve got a problem with Metro today. Metro is a political failure,” said…

One of the people most responsible for developing Fairfax County and Northern Virginia is not thrilled with the current state of Metro.

“You’ve got a problem with Metro today. Metro is a political failure,” said attorney and local real estate development icon John “Til” Hazel. Hazel, 87, played a substantial role in the development of Tysons Corner, George Mason University and other regional fixtures, and he turned his often pointed criticisms on Metro during a wide-ranging talk with Graham Holdings Co. Chairman Donald Graham during the Stephen S. Fuller Institute Economic Forum Wednesday.

He said the current state of Metro, perceived as unsafe and unreliable, was due to local governments starving the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for 40 years of the funding it needed to grow and thrive, as well as the lack of a strong leader who could push back against politicians and demand more. Hazel said he was satisfied with the current leadership of WMATA chief Paul Weidefeld.…