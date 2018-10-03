202
Home » Latest News » Real estate icon Til…

Real estate icon Til Hazel: Metro is ‘a political failure’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 3, 2018 2:45 pm 10/03/2018 02:45pm
Share

One of the people most responsible for developing Fairfax County and Northern Virginia is not thrilled with the current state of Metro.

“You’ve got a problem with Metro today. Metro is a political failure,” said attorney and local real estate development icon John “Til” Hazel. Hazel, 87, played a substantial role in the development of Tysons Corner, George Mason University and other regional fixtures, and he turned his often pointed criticisms on Metro during a wide-ranging talk with Graham Holdings Co. Chairman Donald Graham during the Stephen S. Fuller Institute Economic Forum Wednesday.

He said the current state of Metro, perceived as unsafe and unreliable, was due to local governments starving the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority for 40 years of the funding it needed to grow and thrive, as well as the lack of a strong leader who could push back against politicians and demand more. Hazel said he was satisfied with the current leadership of WMATA chief Paul Weidefeld.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500