202
Home » Latest News » Raytheon looks to commercial…

Raytheon looks to commercial partners to combat cyber threats

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 3, 2018 2:11 pm 10/03/2018 02:11pm
Share

Raytheon Co. is furthering its push to bring commercial cyber tools to its government customers, partnering with two companies to beef up protections for election and health care systems.

Raytheon’s Dulles-based intelligence, information and services (IIS) business segment will team with Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Cybraics Inc. and Redwood City-based Authentic8 Inc. Both have offices in Greater Washington.

Cybraics has built a platform that deploys analytics and artificial intelligence to scan threat environments and alert security teams to vulnerabilities. Authentic8 has patented a secure, cloud-based web browser called Silo that the company says insulates digital users from viruses and other bad actors. 

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) gets to integrate these features into its offerings through a cyber-as-a-service subscription model that John DeSimone, vice president of cybersecurity and special missions at Raytheon’s IIS segment, says will deliver security faster and at a lower total…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500