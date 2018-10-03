Raytheon looks to commercial partners to combat cyber threats

Raytheon Co. is furthering its push to bring commercial cyber tools to its government customers, partnering with two companies to beef up protections for election and health care systems. Raytheon’s Dulles-based intelligence, information and services…

Raytheon Co. is furthering its push to bring commercial cyber tools to its government customers, partnering with two companies to beef up protections for election and health care systems.

Raytheon’s Dulles-based intelligence, information and services (IIS) business segment will team with Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Cybraics Inc. and Redwood City-based Authentic8 Inc. Both have offices in Greater Washington.

Cybraics has built a platform that deploys analytics and artificial intelligence to scan threat environments and alert security teams to vulnerabilities. Authentic8 has patented a secure, cloud-based web browser called Silo that the company says insulates digital users from viruses and other bad actors.

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) gets to integrate these features into its offerings through a cyber-as-a-service subscription model that John DeSimone, vice president of cybersecurity and special missions at Raytheon’s IIS segment, says will deliver security faster and at a lower total…