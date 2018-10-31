Quinn Evans expands to central Virginia with acquisition of Richmond architectural firm

D.C.’s Quinn Evans Architects has acquired a 34-person architectural firm based in central Virginia that specializes in educational and other civic projects. BCWH will operate under the Quinn Evans name but remain in its Richmond…

D.C.’s Quinn Evans Architects has acquired a 34-person architectural firm based in central Virginia that specializes in educational and other civic projects.

BCWH will operate under the Quinn Evans name but remain in its Richmond home, creating a sixth Quinn Evans’ office, joining locations in D.C., Baltimore, Ann Arbor and Detroit in Michigan and Madison, Wisconsin. Terms of the BCWH buy were not disclosed.

The newly acquired BCWH largely focuses on K-12 schools, higher education facilities, libraries and other, similar projects. It has completed work for Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Richmond, the College of William and Mary, Roanoke College and Shenandoah University, among others, plus a host a public school systems throughout central Virginia.

“They offer deep expertise in the design of 21st-century learning environments, as well as libraries and other civic settings,” Larry Barr, president of Quinn Evans, said in a release. “We have admired their…