Pupatella pizza shifts gears with $3.75M raise

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 15, 2018 3:00 pm 10/15/2018 03:00pm
Budding Neapolitan pizza chain Pupatella has raised $3.75 million from several investors to open up to eight new company-owned pizza joints in the D.C. area. 

The target areas for the stores will be in Northern Virginia inside the Capital Beltway and in D.C. proper. Pupatella, which serves pizza certified by the Italian trade group Associazione Vera Pizza Napoletana, is looking for spaces that range between 2,000 and 2,500 square feet outside of downtown cores. 

Pupatella’s casual dining model is not the assembly-line style of many of its fast-casual peers; instead, guests order at the counter but food is delivered to tables. The restaurants also serve beer and wine, as well as house-made gelato, which makes them a popular option for the dinner hour. 

“We’re trying to actually stay a little outside of the power centers,” said Michael Berger, a partner in the Arlington-based company who has been helping steer Pupatella’s growth for the past two years. “We’re working around…

