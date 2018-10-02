202
Public paychecks: Who earns the biggest state salaries in Maryland? Check out our database.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 2, 2018
The largest state salaries in Maryland in 2018 are found at the University of Maryland Medical Center and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Dr. Bartley Griffith, a transplant surgeon at the UMMC and a professor at the UMd. School of Medicine, and Dr. Bradley Taylor, UMMC’s director of coronary revascularization and an associate professor at the medical school, are tied for the highest-paid employees on the state payroll with approximate annual salaries of $980,000.

Griffith was the highest-paid state employee in 2016 when his salary was $867,000. His pay dipped to $761,000 in 2017.

Dr. Sunjay Kaushal, director of pediatric and adult congenital surgery at UMMC, is earning an approximate salary of $900,000 — the third-largest on the state payroll. Kaushal’s salary was the largest on the state payroll in 2017. It jumped from $583,000 in 2016. 

Dr. Jay Perman, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore ($860,0000) and Dr. Edward Reece, dean of the University of…

