Public paychecks: Who earns the biggest state salaries in Maryland? Check out our database.

Dr. Bartley Griffith, a transplant surgeon at the UMMC and a professor at the UMd. School of Medicine, and Dr. Bradley Taylor, UMMC’s director of coronary revascularization and an associate professor at the medical school, are tied for the highest-paid employees on the state payroll with approximate annual salaries of $980,000.

Griffith was the highest-paid state employee in 2016 when his salary was $867,000. His pay dipped to $761,000 in 2017.

Dr. Sunjay Kaushal, director of pediatric and adult congenital surgery at UMMC, is earning an approximate salary of $900,000 — the third-largest on the state payroll. Kaushal’s salary was the largest on the state payroll in 2017. It jumped from $583,000 in 2016.

Dr. Jay Perman, president of University of Maryland-Baltimore ($860,0000) and Dr. Edward Reece, dean of the University of…