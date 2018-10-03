Public paychecks: Who earns the biggest salaries on the D.C. payroll? Check out our database.

Ronald Mason, president of the University of the District of Columbia, is once again the highest-paid person on the District payroll, according to data provided by the city and compiled by the Washington Business Journal.…

With a 2018 salary of $312,965.50, Mason — who stepped into the president’s office at the Connecticut Avenue NW campus in July 2015 and has been D.C.’s highest-earner ever since — is the only person on the D.C. payroll to earn more than $300,000.

Still, his salary puts him on the last rung in terms of compensation for executives leading Greater Washington’s public universities. University of Maryland President Wallace Loh is set to earn $650,000 in 2018, while George Mason University President Angel Cabrera will take home $563,927.01 this year. Bowie State President Mickey Burnim was making roughly $319,000 before moving to a job at UMd. Eastern Shore in July.

Following Mason, City Administrator Rashad Young ($295,000), Chief Medical Examiner Roger Mithcell ($276,459.93)…