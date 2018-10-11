Public paychecks: Muriel Bowser stands among the country’s highest-paid mayors

Being the mayor of a big city comes with its perks, a virtual key to the city and a hefty paycheck among them. Well, at least a virtual key to the city. A Business Journals’…

Being the mayor of a big city comes with its perks, a virtual key to the city and a hefty paycheck among them. Well, at least a virtual key to the city.

A Business Journals’ analysis of mayor salaries throughout the United States found wide discrepancies in what a city’s CEO can earn on the taxpayers’ dime. It may surprise, but a mayor’s annual pay often has little to do with the size of the metropolis they manage.

Take San Francisco Mayor London Breed, whose $301,000 base salary is the highest in the nation among mayors. It’s also $119,000 more than what Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther earns each year, even though San Francisco has just 5,000 more residents than its Midwestern peer.

As of last year there were 12 U.S. cities with more residents than San Francisco, although none of those mayors earns anything close to Breed’s annual salary.

For example, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the second-highest paid mayor in the country, presides over a municipality with a population…