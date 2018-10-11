202
Home » Latest News » Public paychecks: Muriel Bowser…

Public paychecks: Muriel Bowser stands among the country’s highest-paid mayors

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 11, 2018 5:00 am 10/11/2018 05:00am
Share

Being the mayor of a big city comes with its perks, a virtual key to the city and a hefty paycheck among them. Well, at least a virtual key to the city.

A Business Journals’ analysis of mayor salaries throughout the United States found wide discrepancies in what a city’s CEO can earn on the taxpayers’ dime. It may surprise, but a mayor’s annual pay often has little to do with the size of the metropolis they manage.

Take San Francisco Mayor London Breed, whose $301,000 base salary is the highest in the nation among mayors. It’s also $119,000 more than what Columbus, Ohio, Mayor Andrew Ginther earns each year, even though San Francisco has just 5,000 more residents than its Midwestern peer.

As of last year there were 12 U.S. cities with more residents than San Francisco, although none of those mayors earns anything close to Breed’s annual salary.

For example, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the second-highest paid mayor in the country, presides over a municipality with a population…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500