Public paychecks: Govs. Larry Hogan and Ralph Northam make how much? Here’s how they stack up nationally

If your career goals include a stint as governor of a state, be aware your salary prospects are strongest if you can finagle an election victory in California, Pennsylvania or Tennessee. If you’re in Maine, Colorado or Arizona … not so much.

California, Pennsylvania and Tennessee pay their top elected officials more than anywhere else in the country, according to salary data compiled by The Business Journals. For reference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is paid about $48,000 less than California’s Jerry Brown.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are among the highest-paid governors in the country. You can take a look at their salaries and those of every U.S. governor in the slideshow above or the interactive map below.

What California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, as well as the other 46, also have in common is this: The governor’s mansion rarely comes with the highest salary in the state, at least among public employees.

Take California, for example. The…