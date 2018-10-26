Probe into electrical shock incident at MGM National Harbor widens

Investigators looking into the electrical shock that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl at MGM National Harbor in June are widening their review to include not only shoddy work, but also the third-party inspection process and…

Investigators looking into the electrical shock that seriously injured a 6-year-old girl at MGM National Harbor in June are widening their review to include not only shoddy work, but also the third-party inspection process and the possibility of public corruption.

A report released Thursday by Forensic Analysis & Engineering confirmed earlier reports that the wiring to a lighted handrail on an MGM (NYSE: MGM) National Harbor plaza was poorly installed, and a device meant to cut the voltage to the lights, called an LED driver, failed.

The handrail became electrified, sending 120 volts into the girl, who remains hospitalized four months later. Two other people, including the security guard who pulled the girl from the handrail, were injured less seriously in the incident.

Post-incident inspections, per the third-party forensic report, found one of the LED drivers “had smoke staining and was leaking a tar-like substance.” The LED driver and the handrail were both installed incorrectly.

