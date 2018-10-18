Prince George’s planning board details maglev concerns

Prince George’s County planning officials have submitted a list of concerns to the Maryland Department of Transportation about plans to build a $12 billion high-speed train connecting Baltimore and D.C. Prince George’s County Planning Board…

Prince George’s County Planning Board Chairwoman Elizabeth Hewlett, in a four-page letter following a staff review last week of the project’s two proposed routes — connecting the two cities by superconducting magnetic levitation train technology in 15 minutes — does not squarely come out for or against the closely watched project, known as maglev for short and talked about for years. But a host of questions are raised about community impacts, passenger costs, environmental concerns, challenges associated with two ventilation plants planned along the routes and whether the county shares in the upside of the ambitious transit undertaking.

“As proposed, the current maglev alignment and facilities will have significant negative impacts upon Prince George’s County, but Prince…