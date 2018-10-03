202
Pr. William County subsidizing Brickyard’s expansion to Woodbridge

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 3, 2018 12:05 pm 10/03/2018 12:05pm
Prince William County has awarded co-working space provider Brickyard $400,000 to open a new location, only its second, at Neabsco Commons in Woodbridge.

The Board of County Supervisors has approved an agreement between Brickyard and the county’s Industrial Development Authority that will deliver a grant to be used for office equipment and tenant improvements. Brickyard, the brainchild of Ann Orem and venture capitalist Paul Singh, opened its first location in Ashburn in 2016.

Singh is no longer affiliated with Brickyard.

Orem, Brickyard’s managing director, said in a release that Prince William was chosen for its talented workforce, educational institutions, large veteran population, robust infrastructure, strategic location and “supportive business climate.” Its specific location, 2700 Neabsco Common Place, is adjacent to the Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge campus and the Regional Center for Workforce Education and Training.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
