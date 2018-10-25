Politics of craft: At Crafty Bastards, a healthy dose of activism

D.C.’s annual Crafty Bastards craft fair, entering its 15th year, may be more political than ever. Artists have always used their work as a form of expression, and, at times, protest, but Washington City Paper’s…

Artists have always used their work as a form of expression, and, at times, protest, but Washington City Paper’s long-running gathering of artists and makers has traditionally been way more about D.C. than Washington. While images of President Barack Obama started making frequent appearances on items for sale at Crafty Bastards around 2008, the Trump era has many more crafters feeling called to the intersection of their art and politics.

Organizers have seen a spike in political items the past two years, including for this year’s event, which will bring more than 250 artists and makers to The Yards near Nationals Park Saturday and Sunday. For artists like Marcella Kriebel, the addition of work that includes some activist or political messaging was a natural evolution.

Kreibel, who has run Marcella Kriebel Art + Illustration since 2013, typically draws food items and scenes, and the…