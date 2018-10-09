Philip Odeen is leaving Booz Allen board. A former top Defense official is among those named as a new director.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. announced Tuesday that Philip Odeen, a decade-long director of the company, will retire as of March 31, while Michele Flournoy and Ellen Jewett will take their seats on the Booz…

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. announced Tuesday that Philip Odeen, a decade-long director of the company, will retire as of March 31, while Michele Flournoy and Ellen Jewett will take their seats on the Booz Allen board later this month.

Odeen, who was honored in 2014 as a Washington Business Journal Outstanding Director, is retiring to pursue “other personal and professional endeavors,” according to a Booz Allen (NYSE: BAH) release. Odeen, in his early 80s, is the former CEO of BDM International and the former chairman of TRW Inc., which was acquired by Northrop Grumman in 2002.

Flournoy is co-founder and managing partner of WestExec Advisors and served as under secretary of defense for policy under the Obama administration. In 2012, she was among those under consideration for the open Secretary of Defense job.

Jewett is managing partner of Canoe Point Capital, and previously held roles with BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs.

