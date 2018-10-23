Petworth’s Upshur Street Books expanding to Silver Spring

The owner of Upshur Street Books, one of D.C.’s most beloved neighborhood bookstores, is expanding to Silver Spring. Upshur owner Paul Ruppert is partnering with Politics and Prose alum Hannah Oliver Depp to open Loyalty…

Upshur owner Paul Ruppert is partnering with Politics and Prose alum Hannah Oliver Depp to open Loyalty Bookstore in downtown Silver Spring. The 1,900-square-foot bookstore will open in part of the space at 931 Ellsworth Drive that was most recently home to Lincoln’s Bar-B-Que.

Loyalty Bookstore will open with limited hours Nov. 1 and host a grand opening Nov. 10. It will stay open until the first week of January, though Oliver Depp and Ruppert are looking for a way to find a permanent home in Silver Spring, she said.

“We’re definitely interested in this community long term,” said Oliver Depp. “We’re very excited to be here for the holidays to meet people and find out what they want to see in their community.” The area has felt a void in the bookstore department since Borders closed in the development in 2011.

