Peterson hits refresh on MoCo shopping center with $30M facelift

Peterson Cos. is stepping up its shopping center game in Gaithersburg.

The Fairfax-based developer and its tenant partners are in the midst of spending more than $30 million on a facelift of the 716,000-square-foot Rio Washingtonian Center off Interstate 270.

Peterson’s plans include a slate of new restaurants including a 5,000-square-foot Silver Diner, a renovated AMC movie theater, additional outdoor seating areas and an expanded boardwalk surrounding the property’s 9-acre lake.

When the renovations are complete by 2020, visitors will find a shopping center with a whole new look.

The existing AMC movie theater will debut with fewer but larger luxury recliner seats (going from about 3,500 down to 1,840) and enhanced food and beverage offerings including a bar area.

Silver Diner, which will be located in the same building as the theater, will take the place of the former Cafe Deluxe restaurant and expects to be open by Memorial Day. And, in the spring, a 34,000-square-foot Dave…