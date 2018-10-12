202
Pentagon memo calling for Broadcom review is fake, company says

An official-looking memo on Department of Defense letterhead began circulating on Capitol Hill this week, urging lawmakers to call for a national security review of Broadcom’s proposed $19 billion acquisition of CA Technologies.

The only problem?

“We have been informed by [Department of Defense] officials that this memo is in fact a forged document,” Broadcom said in a statement.

It remains unclear who wrote the memo, or why. Broadcom shares fell 5 percent on Wednesday amid a broad, marketwide selloff of tech stocks.

On Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, issued his own memo, calling for a national security review of the deal, saying it didn’t matter that Broadcom had moved its legal address from Singapore to San Jose. Earlier this year, the Trump administration blocked Broadcom’s $117 hostile takeover of Qualcomm, citing national security concerns.

Soon after, Broadcom changed its legal address from Singapore to San Jose, where it already had its main campus.

