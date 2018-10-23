Paul Rabil’s Premier Lacrosse League announces formation, eyes D.C. tour stop

The Premier Lacrosse League is official. The entity formally announced its formation on Monday, ending weeks of speculation in the wake of a September Bloomberg report and months of rumors throughout the lacrosse community. The…

The Premier Lacrosse League is official.

The entity formally announced its formation on Monday, ending weeks of speculation in the wake of a September Bloomberg report and months of rumors throughout the lacrosse community.

The effort is led by co-founder Paul Rabil, one of the sport’s most accomplished players on and off the field, who spoke to Inside Lacrosse about his motivation to pursue this project. Rabil, a resident of Baltimore, was a lacrosse standout at Johns Hopkins University from 2005-2008.

“Ever since I fell in love with the sport of lacrosse, I dreamed of it being played on a truly elite stage,” Rabil tells Inside Lacrosse, a sister publication of the Washington Business Journal. “This is the league that lacrosse deserves. The best players will be showcased like never before, thanks to a unique touring model, along with a robust NBC broadcast deal, and most of all, the players will be owners, contributing to the building of the league. This is a product that aligns…