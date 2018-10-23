202
Paul Rabil’s Premier Lacrosse League announces formation, eyes D.C. tour stop

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 23, 2018 2:06 pm 10/23/2018 02:06pm
The Premier Lacrosse League is official.

The entity formally announced its formation on Monday, ending weeks of speculation in the wake of a September Bloomberg report and months of rumors throughout the lacrosse community.

The effort is led by co-founder Paul Rabil, one of the sport’s most accomplished players on and off the field, who spoke to Inside Lacrosse about his motivation to pursue this project. Rabil, a resident of Baltimore, was a lacrosse standout at Johns Hopkins University from 2005-2008.

“Ever since I fell in love with the sport of lacrosse, I dreamed of it being played on a truly elite stage,” Rabil tells Inside Lacrosse, a sister publication of the Washington Business Journal. “This is the league that lacrosse deserves. The best players will be showcased like never before, thanks to a unique touring model, along with a robust NBC broadcast deal, and most of all, the players will be owners, contributing to the building of the league. This is a product that aligns…

