Past UMd. board chair Jim Shea blasts decision to keep Durkin, let go Loh

A decision by the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents to retain the school’s head football coach and athletic director in the wake of the death of lineman Jordan McNair has been met with…

A decision by the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents to retain the school’s head football coach and athletic director in the wake of the death of lineman Jordan McNair has been met with anger and disappointment by many within the state — but whether it will have repercussions on fundraising and the search for future university leadership remains to be seen, experts said Wednesday.

“The Board of Regents came to a bad — I might even say horrible — decision,” Jim Shea, the immediate past chair of the board, said Wednesday. “The net effect of it is that football is more important than academics, and that’s very troubling in today’s world, for a great university like Maryland.”

The board held a press conference Tuesday to announce its recommendation that Terrapins football coach DJ Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans keep their jobs following investigations into McNair’s death and the university’s football culture. At the same conference, university President…