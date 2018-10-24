Owner of Ivy City Smokehouse, Tony & Joe’s to open huge Buzzard Point restaurant

The owner of a couple of D.C.’s original waterfront restaurants is banking on the city’s newest waterfront destination: Buzzard Point. A proposed 12,000-square-foot restaurant in the RiverPoint development at 2100 Second St. SW — the converted…

The owner of a couple of D.C.’s original waterfront restaurants is banking on the city’s newest waterfront destination: Buzzard Point.

A proposed 12,000-square-foot restaurant in the RiverPoint development at 2100 Second St. SW — the converted former home of the U.S. Coast Guard — comes from Greg Casten and Tony Cibel, who own Tony & Joe’s and Nick’s Riverside Grill at the Georgetown Waterfront.

Plans for the restaurant, which won’t open until late 2020 at the earliest, are still in their very early stages. Casten, who also owns seafood company Profish and the Michelin-acknowledged Ivy City Smokehouse, said Wednesday that all he knows now is that the restaurant will be casual, and it will serve primarily seafood.

The spot will have three outdoor seating areas: a 250-seat patio on the water, a 50-seat summer garden on a pier that developers Akridge and Western Development are building into the river, and a second-story terrace with 50 seats. RiverPoint, which got underway earlier…