Outstanding Law Department

Iridium

The past year’s accomplishments have truly been out of this world for the legal department of Iridium Satellite LLC.

The McLean, Va.-based company provides global voice and data communications services to businesses, governments, consumers and non-governmental organizations via its network of 66 operational satellites and related ground infrastructure. Iridium’s diverse commercial business includes sectors such as emergency services, maritime, aviation, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, recreation, forestry, heavy equipment, construction and transportation.

The company’s legal department consists of Chief Legal Officer Thomas Hickey, eight other attorneys, one paralegal, eight contract professionals, and three compliance and security professionals.

Iridium recently won recognition from a committee of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) as meeting the requirements of a mobile satellite services provider in the Global Maritime Distress…