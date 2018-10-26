Outstanding In-House Counsel

Nathaniel Wilson For many people, the Super Bowl offers a good excuse to relax on the couch, laugh at commercials and cheer for their favorite teams. For Nathaniel Wilson, associate general counsel and assistant corporate…

For many people, the Super Bowl offers a good excuse to relax on the couch, laugh at commercials and cheer for their favorite teams. For Nathaniel Wilson, associate general counsel and assistant corporate secretary for Carey International Inc., the big game is a “monster” undertaking that happens to be his company’s largest annual event.

Based in Frederick, Md., Carey provides executive transportation services around the world, specializing in airport transfers, roadshows and special event transportation. Wilson reports to the only other attorney in the legal department, Diane Ennist, who is senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Each year, Wilson takes the lead within the law department in supporting Carey’s relationship with the NFL as the company provides transportation for players, sponsors, talent and fans during the Super Bowl.

Months before the game, Wilson manages the drafting of contracts for the Super Bowl host committee, transportation…