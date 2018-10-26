Outstanding Chief Legal Officer

Patricia Y. Lee The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority recently obtained dedicated funding from its three jurisdictional partners for the first time in its more than 40-year history. The achievement was due in no small…

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority recently obtained dedicated funding from its three jurisdictional partners for the first time in its more than 40-year history. The achievement was due in no small part to counsel and support provided by Patricia Lee, a D.C. native who’s been WMATA’s general counsel for more than two years.

As part of Metro’s executive team, Lee provides legal and strategic advice for business transactions and policy initiatives. She also serves as ethics officer for WMATA’s board of directors. The WMATA legal team – consisting of 33 attorneys and 11 staff members – also develops third-party agreements, advises on procurements, assists with real estate and joint-development activities, represents WMATA in trials and appeals, and provides counsel on risk and reputational matters.

Lee “sets high standards for herself for ethical conduct, professionalism and high-quality work product,” said Anthony Pierce a partner at Akin…