Northern Virginia firms merge to form new ‘converged security’ company

Reston-based Converged Security Solutions, or CSS, will boast north of $50 million in revenue, 200 staffers and a client roster that includes the General Services Administration, the Transportation Security Administration, state and local government agencies and financial services and medical device companies.

CSS is a union of Evolver Inc., a Reston cyber and IT company known for its risk quantification work, and Lorton-based eVigilant Security, which secures critical infrastructure by designing, engineering, implementing, operating and monitoring state-of-the-art electronic security systems. The result, new CEO Bob Friedenberg said, is a company that can bring end-to-end solutions — and remote delivery of those solutions — to a fractured market made even more complex by the emergence of the Internet of…