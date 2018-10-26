Neustar will pay up to $120M to buy all of VeriSign’s security services contracts

Neustar Inc., the Sterling-based information services company, has a deal to acquire all security services contracts of Reston-based VeriSign Inc. The deal includes the transition of Distributed Denial of Service Protection, Managed DNS, DNS Firewall…

The deal includes the transition of Distributed Denial of Service Protection, Managed DNS, DNS Firewall and fee-based Recursive DNS contracts from VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) to Neustar. The purchase price, capped at $120 million, consists of a payment of $50 million at closing plus an additional contingent amount due one-year later.

“With this acquisition, Neustar will be able to accelerate its growth in the internet security market, supported by significant investments made to our DDoS and DNS infrastructure, and capacity over the last 12 months,” Shailesh Shukla, Neustar’s general manager of Digital Defense and Performance Solutions, said in a release.

VeriSign, meanwhile, is focusing on its “core mission of providing critical internet infrastructure,” per a release, for the operation of .gov and .edu servers and the support of global…