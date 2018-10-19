Navy releases the other RFP for massive IT contract recompete

The highly anticipated services portion of a multibillion-dollar contract to maintain and modernize the U.S. Navy’s IT networks has hit the streets. The Navy has issued a request for proposals for Next Generation Enterprise Network…

The Navy has issued a request for proposals for Next Generation Enterprise Network Recompete, or NGEN-R. An update posted to the FedBizOpps notice says the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command plans to award a single indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year base period and three option years.

The so-called service management, integration and transport (SMIT) piece of NGEN-R encompasses network services, service desk support and network defense. Capt. Ben McNeal, program manager for Naval Enterprise Networks, called the release of the RFP a “major achievement” in technology procurement. Separating the hardware and services contracts, he added, “makes management, financial and competitive sense for the Navy.”

The Navy is accepting proposals through Jan. 10.

The deadline for the hardware portion of…