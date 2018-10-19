202
Navy releases the other RFP for massive IT contract recompete

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 19, 2018 12:27 pm 10/19/2018 12:27pm
The highly anticipated services portion of a multibillion-dollar contract to maintain and modernize the U.S. Navy’s IT networks has hit the streets.

The Navy has issued a request for proposals for Next Generation Enterprise Network Recompete, or NGEN-R. An update posted to the FedBizOpps notice says the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command plans to award a single indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year base period and three option years. 

The so-called service management, integration and transport (SMIT) piece of NGEN-R encompasses network services, service desk support and network defense. Capt. Ben McNeal, program manager for Naval Enterprise Networks, called the release of the RFP a “major achievement” in technology procurement. Separating the hardware and services contracts, he added, “makes management, financial and competitive sense for the Navy.”

The Navy is accepting proposals through Jan. 10.

