National Park Service taking competitive route to lease, improve 3 D.C. golf courses

The National Park Service has launched a competitive solicitation for the lease of three D.C. golf courses and a tennis center, bringing an end to negotiations with the Federal City Council.

The federal agency last week issued a request for information, the responses to which will be used to craft a formal solicitation for the lease and improvement of the East Potomac Tennis Center, East Potomac Golf Course, Langston Golf Course and Rock Creek Golf Course. It’s an all-or-none deal: No consideration will be given, per the request for information, “to interested parties who are not willing to lease and operate all premises under one lease.”

The RFI means an end to the talks between the NPS and Federal City Council for just such an arrangement. The Washington Post reported in June 2017 that the two parties, under a letter of intent, would “begin negotiating a deal that, if successful, could result in a multimillion-dollar renovation of three dilapidated golf courses and a tennis…