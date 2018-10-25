202
MWAA planning $60M in upgrades to Dulles concourse

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 25, 2018 2:48 pm 10/25/2018 02:48pm
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority doesn’t have immediate plans for a new terminal to replace a temporary 1985 structure known as Concourse C/D, so it’s putting a few Band-Aids on the building to keep it running smoothy.

MWAA has begun seeking contractors for $60 million worth of infrastructure work to upgrade the concourse, which has 47 airline gates and comprises a hodgepodge of separate buildings that were eventually connected. It serves as a hub for United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL).

The work is part of a multiyear effort to maintain the safety standards at the 550,000-square-foot facility.

The authority issued a solicitation earlier this year for an $11 million project to replace the terminal’s skylights and boiler. That was followed by a second solicitation in September for a $16 million project that includes valve pit additions, hydrant fueling pits placement and pavement rehabilitation.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
