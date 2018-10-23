Museum of the Bible pulls likely fake Dead Sea Scroll fragments from display

The Museum of the Bible announced Monday that five out of 16 fragments it has promoted as part of the Dead Sea Scrolls appear to be forgeries and will no longer be displayed. The fragments…

The Museum of the Bible announced Monday that five out of 16 fragments it has promoted as part of the Dead Sea Scrolls appear to be forgeries and will no longer be displayed.

The fragments underwent third party testing by German-based Bundesanstalt für Materialforschung und-prüfung, or BAM, which showed “characteristics inconsistent with ancient origin,” per a release.

“Though we had hoped the testing would render different results, this is an opportunity to educate the public on the importance of verifying the authenticity of rare biblical artifacts, the elaborate testing process undertaken and our commitment to transparency,” Jeffrey Kloha, chief curatorial officer for Museum of the Bible, said in a statement.

The fragments have been the subject of ongoing research, published by Brill and edited by Emanuel Tov of Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Kipp Davis of Trinity Western University in Canada and Robert Duke of Azusa Pacific University in California. The group first raised…