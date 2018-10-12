Mount Vernon Triangle hotel project switches flags

The Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood could be getting another boutique hotel. Plans for a hotel at 925 Fifth St. NW, which was originally slated to fly the Tru by Hilton flag, now include The Artezen…

The Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood could be getting another boutique hotel.

Plans for a hotel at 925 Fifth St. NW, which was originally slated to fly the Tru by Hilton flag, now include The Artezen as the hotel brand. Renderings submitted to the D.C. Office of Zoning in July show the hotel’s sign with that name.

A hotel of the same name is slated to open later this year in New York’s Financial District. The Artezen “celebrates ‘arte,’ the Italian word connoting excellence in any field or endeavor and ‘zen,’ which means the constant pursuit of balance and harmony in one’s life,” according to its website.

The D.C. Artezen will be down the block from another luxury boutique hotel, the SLS, which Peebles Corp. is developing at 901 Fifth St. NW. Douglas Development is also working on a hotel project at Sixth and K streets NW that has been floated to be an AC by Marriott, a newer lifestyle brand from the Bethesda behemoth.

The hotel at 925 Fifth St. comes from…