More info on Riggs hotel (and its rooftop event space) replacing Penn Quarter Courtyard

The replacement for the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Ninth and F streets NW in Penn Quarter will be called Riggs Washington D.C., a new independent hotel with an enclosed rooftop event space and an operator known for running hip European hotel properties.

Riggs Washington D.C. at 900 F St. NW will be part of the Lore Collection. Lore Group, which has offices in New York and London, will co-develop the hotel with property owner Global Holdings.

Lore is part of some of Europe’s trendiest hotels: the company is part of the joint venture that owns the Soho House hotel in Amsterdam, and it developed the Pulitzer hotel — named best new hotel in Europe by Travel & Leisure magazine in 2017. It is also asset manager for the Kimpton De Witt in Amsterdam and the Ace Hotel and the Mondrian at Sea Containers in London.

Riggs hotel will be Lore’s first project in the United States. Its in-house design studio will spearhead the renovation, including the new 4,000-square-foot event space,…